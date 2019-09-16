0 Shares

Mr. Samuel Leroy Simmons, age 77, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 10:24 AM at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY, with military honors by the Simpson Co. Honor Guard

Samuel was born July 9, 1942 in Barren Co. KY to the late James E. Simmons and the late Beatrice Barbour Simmons. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Douglas Simmons, and Dennis Roger Simmons, and a sister, Emma Lou Pendygraft.

Samuel is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Hicks Simmons, a sister, Betty Hopkins (Ewing) of Glasgow, KY, six brothers, James Robert Simmons of Fort Worth TX, Kenneth Simmons (Rose Maxie) of Glasgow, KY, Delmer Simons (Ruth) of Glasgow, KY, Danny Simmons (Nancy) of Glasgow, KY, David Simmons of Glasgow, KY, and Tony Simmons (Deborah) of Glasgow, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Samuel retired from the Air Force in 1984 completing 20 years of service. He also retired from the Civil Service after 26 years. Samuel was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. Samuel loved to be outside piddling on the farm, driving around on the tractor, gardening, and playing with his horse and dog.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday September 17, 2019 and from 6:00 AM until service time Wednesday at Gilbert Funeral Home.