Mr. Shelby C. Spears, age 63, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Smith) Spears of Marrowbone, Kentucky, children, Michael C. (and Angela) Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Leticia Jo (and Jeffery) Cyphers of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sisters, Wilma Dean (and Jack) Watson of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Nelda Mae Farlee of Burkesville, Kentucky, Charlene Scott (and Bobby) of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Sherry Smith (and Terry) of Lexington, Kentucky, three grandchildren, Matthew Curtis Spears, Andrew Kyle Spears, Allie Jo Cyphers, and his mother-in-law, Mary Ruth Smith Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with burial in the Mud Camp Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after 7:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the Mud Camp Cemetery. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.