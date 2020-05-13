0 Shares

Mrs. Alice Lorene Melton Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 88 years, 3 months and 20 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Thursday, January 28, 1932, the daughter of Marvin L. and Cora (Pryor) Melton. She was of the Christian Faith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Millard “Mose” Burns, whom she wed on Monday, May 22, 1950, grandson, Justin Allen Burns, sisters, Weltha Flynn, Isabell Reynolds, Aliene Ferguson, Nell Melton.

She is survived by her children, Otis “Odie” (and Shirley) Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, Tim (and Regina) Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, Chris (and Karen) Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, brother, Roy “Shorty” Melton of Bloomington, Indiana, grandchildren, Jeff (and Michelle) Burns, James (and Kim) Burns, Nancy (and Clinton) Smith, Patricia (and Adam) Tittle, Tyler (and Stephanie) Burns, Aaron Burns, Jaden Burns, Kolton Burns, several great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren.

As ordered by the Governor of Kentucky, and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, all services are private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

