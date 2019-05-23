0 Shares

Mrs. Annie Ruth (Tweedy) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence, having attained the age of 89 years, 2 months, 9 days. She was born in Leslie, Kentucky on Thursday, March 13, 1930, the daughter of Willie and Beulah Gladys (Anderson) Tweedy. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Leslie United Methodist Church, and an Assembly Worker for R.C.A.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William Elwood Norris, son, William Stevie Norris, grandsons, William Scott Norris and James Stacy Norris, four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann (and Tom) Boyer of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stacy Wayne (and Diana) Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Betty Jean Graham of Indianapolis, Indiana, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted on May 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12:00 Noon on Saturday until the funeral hour.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.