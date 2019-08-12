0 Shares

Mrs. Belva “Belle” (Walden) Bagshaw of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 71 years, 5 months, and 1 day. She was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on Monday, March 8, 1948, the daughter of Clyde and Clara Bell (Fish) Walden. She was of Baptist faith, attended Grace Union Baptist Church, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, one daughter, and one granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Bagshaw of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she married Friday, May 21, 1982, son, Neal Short of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, step-children, Kelly Bagshaw-Welsh of New Albany, Indiana, Jimmy L. Bagshaw II of Corydon, Indiana, one brother, three sisters, and grandchildren, Sarah Welsh and Ian Welsh.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. The family will receive friends after 12 Noon on Wednesday until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.