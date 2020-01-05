0 Shares

Mrs. Earnest “Eveaughan” Mathis, 76, Horse Cave, passed away Saturday, January 04, 2020, at her home. She was born April 24, 1943 in Glasgow to the late Fred and Geneva Meredith Ford. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Walter Robert Mathis, Horse Cave; two daughters, Carol Bunnell (Butch), Hardyville, Karen Holsinger, Cave City; a brother, Freddy Ford; two sisters, Lovern Shirley, Debbie Buckwalter; four grandchildren, Phillip Mathis (LaDonna), Seth Bunnell, Mary Caitlin Bunnell, Charlie Holsinger; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Mathis and Wyatt Mathis.

Funeral services with Barry Locke officiating will be at 1 PM Monday, January 6th at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Horse Cave Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday from 11 AM until time of services.

