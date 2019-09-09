0 Shares

Mrs. Ella Nelson, 77, of Cave City, KY died at her residence on September 4, 2019.

Mrs. Nelson was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late Tom & Rebecca Glover. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY and a former Nurse Manager at the Clinic of Hopkinsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Joseph Nelson and one son, Derrick Nelson.

Survivors include one sister, Dorothy Williams of Indianapolis, IN; her companion, Donnie Ford of Horse Cave, KY and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY with Rev. Michael Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellow Cemetery in Glasgow, KY.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on September 14, 2019 also at Friendship Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.