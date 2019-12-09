0 Shares

Mrs. Jean Watson Webb Scott of the Christian Chapel Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home, having attained the age of 81 years, 10 months, and 22 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, January 17, 1938, the daughter of Audie and Nora Bell Keen Watson.

She was a faithful member of the Christian Chapel church of Christ, alumni of Lindsey Wilson College, served the community of Burkesville as a Family Service Worker for Head Start for over 25 years, and an Avon representative until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy A. Scott, whom she wed December 18, 1982, son, Johnny Webb, sister and brother-in-law, Derena and Eddy Faye Poindexter, and son-in-law, Edward Cook.

She leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing her daughter, Toni Cook, son, Jimmy Webb, grandchildren, Joey (and Emily) Webb, Krystal Cook, Chase Stephens, Jim (and Tiffany) Webb, James (and JaLisa) Cook, John Webb, and Jordan Webb, great-grandchildren, Katie Evans, Jason Webb, Hunner Cook, Jazmine Webb, Gage Cook, Haley Webb, Kimber Webb, Cayden Webb, and Harper Webb, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, nieces, Kim (and Terry) Key and Beverly Whitlow, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, special friends, Michelle Adams, Brookie Stalcup, Sue Watson, and Jackson Williams, beloved caretakers, Mary Greene, Amber Melton, and Christie Sizemore, many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Keith Thompson and Bro. Tommy Watson officiating. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Related