Mrs. Joyce E. Billups, 86, of Radcliff, KY passed away on March 15, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Billups was a native of Washington, DC and the second of four children born to the the late Clifford (Sr.) and Lottie Moore.

Having graduated from Dunbar High School in DC, she attended Miner’s Teachers’ Colleg. She was employed by Elizabethtown Sportswear for 4 years and ran an in-home day care for many years.

She was a faithful and loyal member of Heritage International Christian Center.

She will be remembered for her love of sewing, knotting and crocheting. She loved to be surrounded by her family and was a very loving, caring person. She adopted babies throughout her life and was always thrilled when the children she cared for came to see her with their children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lunnette “Cookie” Lowe and brother Clifford C. Moore, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Horace Billups, Jr. of Radcliff, KY; two daughters, Patrice Howard (Tim) and Kimberly Houston both of Radcliff, KY and one son, Vernon E. Billups, Sr of Jeffersonville, IN.; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and eight great great granchildren; one sister, Ruth Cleveland (John) on brother Vernon H. Moore both of Maryland and her pets, Miracle and Smokey.

There will be a private funeral service for the family.

She will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

