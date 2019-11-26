0 Shares

Mrs. Lisa Jean Kerr Walden of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 36 years, 7 months, and 5 days. She was born in Anderson, Indiana on Monday, April 18, 1983, the daughter of Charlie Kerr and Teresa (Willis) Medley. She was of Christian faith and a Wedding and Event Planner.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Kerr.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa (Willis) Medley and step-father, Greg Medley of Vero Beach, Florida, her spouse, Taylor Walden of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, grandfather, Wally Watson, grandmother, Geraldine Gibson, both of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, aunts, Wanda Wood of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Tammy Spears of Moss, Tennessee, siblings, Robert Kerr (and Lisa Guerrero) of Center, Kentucky, Nicholaus Kerr (and Mary Hayes) of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jessie Collins of Keytesville, Missouri, half-siblings, Charlie (and Melissa) Westmoreland of Tennessee, Janet (and Barry) Muse of Sparta, Tennessee, Chrystal Hurt of Knob Lick, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Short Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, until the funeral hour on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monroe County Animal Welfare organization or Red’s Rescue in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

