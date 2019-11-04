0 Shares

Mrs. Louise Stockton, 85, of Glasgow, KY died on November 2, 2019 at Barren County Nursing & Rehab Center in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Stockton was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Lou Wade. She was a member of Johnson Chapel Methodist C.M.E Church and worked for the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce for the for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Stockton.

Survivors include one son, Cornell Stockton of Columbus, OH; two stepsons, Nelson Martin (Lupita) Round Rock, TX, and Norman Martin (Diann) of Glasgow, KY; and four Grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m, November 6, 2019 at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal MI, Monte De Los Olivos (formerly known as Johnson Chapel C.M.E) with Rev. Joe Richardson officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Church Cemetery

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hayes, Watts, and Percell Funeral Home.

