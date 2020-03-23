0 Shares

Mrs. Lyda Erma Mitchell Barnett, 85, of Radcliff, KY died on March 20, 2020 at Signature of North Hardin.

Mrs. Barnett was a native of Greensburg, KY and the daughter of the late Leonard & Liza Mitchell. She was a member of Zion Grove Baptist Church where she was a Missionary and served on the Usher Board.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Barnett in 2016, one daughter, Raynetta Cleaver, two brothers Thurman Mitchell and Ray Mitchell and one granddaughter, Vickie Nuss.

Survivors include two sons, George Douglas Barnett of Rineyville, David Allen Barnett of Radcliff, KY; two daughters, Georgia Mills (Jackie) of Ekron, KY and Linda Hayes (Clarence) of Radcliff, KY; one sister, Margaret Johnson of Louisville, KY and one brother, Paul Mitchell of Greensburg, KY; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Zion Grove Baptist Church in Ekron, KY with Rev. Glenn Gordon officiating. A private burial will follow in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff, KY.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

