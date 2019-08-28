19 Shares

Mrs. Marion Delores Howard, 68, of Franklin, KY, died on August 25, 2019 at The Medical Center in Franklin, KY. Mrs. Howard was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late Chester Lee and Lucille Baker. She was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church and formerly employed by Graham Packaging.

Survivors include daughters, Lisa Benton of Phoenix, AZ, Cassiena Wilson (Randy) and Clarissa Howard both of Franklin, KY; sons Richard Benton (Brenda) of Rock Hill, SC, George Hines of Evansville, IN and Chuckie Howard of Hopkinsville, KY; one sister, Marla Todd of Bowling Green, KY; brothers Ronald Todd of Franklin, KY and John Todd of Evansville, IN.

Funeral service will be 12:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12 noon August, 30, 2019 also at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.