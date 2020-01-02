0 Shares

Mrs. Nina Grace Carlock Hammer, age 86, of Tompkinsville passed away, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare and Rehab of Monroe County. Nina was born May 19, 1933 to the late Clyde and Myrtie Harlan Carlock. She enjoyed gardening, travelling and any type of flowers. She was a member of the Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Nina is survived by two sons, Dexter and Rita Bryant; Lenneth and Sheila Bryant, both of Tompkinsville, six grandchildren, Ashley (Ashley) Bryant, Christie (Terry) Lynch, Stephanie (Tom) Young, Dan (April) Bryant, Christopher Bryant, and Landon (Holly) Bryant, two sisters; Ida McCreary, and Bessie Hammer, and eleven great grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Perry Houston Bryant, her second husband; Herman L. Hammer, a son and daughter in law; Lavonne and Loretta Bartley Bryant, one sister; Zella Myatt, and one brother; J.C. Carlock.

Funeral services for Nina Carlock Hammer will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Burial will follow in The Mill Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors from 4 until 8:00 pm, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and visitation will continue on Friday morning from 6 am until of the service at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to The Mill Creek Cemetery in memory of Nina, and may be made at the Funeral Home.

