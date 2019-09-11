0 Shares

Mrs. Patty Thomas Baker, age 88, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky. She is survived by her Husband, Neil Baker of Burkesville, her sister, Neva Nell Keeton of Louisville, Kentucky, several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Burial in the Marrowbone Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Norris-New Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Burkesville United Methodist Church in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.