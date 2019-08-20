0 Shares

Mrs. Regeina Paulette (Williams) Campbell of Albany, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 70 years, 1 month, and 15 days. She was born in Kettle, Kentucky on Sunday, July 3, 1949, the daughter of Paul Delton and Evie Leena (Blythe) Williams. She was of Christian faith, a member of Albany Church of Christ, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Campbell, whom she married on Wednesday, February 8, 1978, brothers, Clifford Kyle Williams, Delton Keith Williams, and sister, Mattie Levern Williams.

She is survived by her children, Robert Paul (and Jessica) Campbell of Bethel Ridge, Kentucky, Melissa Sue Campbell (and David) Tuggle, Phillip Donald Campbell, both of Albany, Kentucky, siblings, Marjorie Joan (and Larry) Dunford of Louisville, Kentucky, Dennis Paul (and Marilyn) Williams of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Ellen Johnson, and Phillip Williams, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Courtney Tuggle, Landon Tuggle, Chasity Tuggle, Ethan Campbell, Wyatt Cecil Louis Campbell, step-grandchildren, Coty Tuggle, Trevor Tuggle, and step-great-grandchildren, Tamberlyn Tuggle, Treavin Tuggle, and Walker Tuggle.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 until the funeral hour on Wednesday afternoon. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.