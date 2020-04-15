0 Shares

Mrs. Regina Edith Owens Williams Vincent Wray, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 80 years, 8 months, 25 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Thursday, July 20, 1939, the daughter of James and Nancy Scott Owens. She was of the Baptist Faith, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands, Ed Williams, Willie Vincent, and Lonas Wray, brothers, Donnie Owens, Perry Owens.

She is survived by her children, Lonnie (and Teresa) Williams of Columbia, Kentucky, Brenda Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sabra Scott (and Ralph Dicken) of Burkesville, Kentucky, Anthony Vincent (and Toni Key) of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Ruby Rush of Louisville, Kentucky, Jewell York of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, 13 step-children, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

As ordered by the Governor of Kentucky, and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, all services are private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

