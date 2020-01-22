0 Shares

Mrs. Vallie Lewis Dyer, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 87 years, 7 months and 17 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, June 4, 1932 the daughter of Crit Webb and Susie Margaree (Fudge) Lewis. She was a lifelong member of The Grider United Methodist Church, a class of 1951 graduate of the Marrowbone High School, homemaker, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star chapter #380, Cumberland County Homemakers Club, and the Women Society of Christian Service (W.S.C.S.).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hall Dyer, whom she wed on Saturday, September 20, 1952.

She is survived by her sons, Barry Lewis (and Katharin) Dyer of Nashville. Tennessee, Brian Webb (and Vickie) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, Grand-daughters, Emily Dyer (and Joshua) Gulick of Nashville, Lauren Paige Dyer-Hurt (and Matthew Hurt) of Burkesville, Julia Dyer (and Nathan) Sweitzer of Nashville, Kristen Dyer (and Christopher) Wray of Burkesville, great-grandchildren, Garrett Cecil Wray and Lorelei Paige Hurt, Aunts, Juanita Fudge Denham, Gertha Anderson Fudge, special cousin, Margenia Fudge Keeton, special caregivers, Kay Jessup and Patty Polston, and special friends, Jewell York and Ruby Grace Hurt.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Hardin officiating. Burial will be in the Grider Memorial Cemetery. The Family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 until the funeral hour on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the CECIL HALL DYER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP in her memory

