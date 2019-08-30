0 Shares

Mrs. Veleria Edna (Colson) Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 86 years, 8 months, and 26 days. She was born in Celina, Tennessee on Sunday, December 4, 1932, the daughter of Jimmy and Myrtle (Watson) Colson. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Colson, and infant brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Clayton Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she married Saturday, January 1, 1955, sons, Larry Dale (and Linda) Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, Gary Wayne (and Kim) Davis of Trafalgar, Indiana, siblings, Bobby Joe (and Connie) Colson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Anna Mae (and Bill) Coe of Gainesboro, Tennessee, and grandchildren, Libby Diane (and Derek) Ervin, and Dathan Garrett Davis.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.