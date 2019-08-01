0 Shares

Ms. Beverly Sue Esters, age 75 of Cave City, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 8, 1944. She united in marriage to Douglas Esters and to this union, a loving son was born. Beverly was an active member of the Caverna Chapter of Eastern Star.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Esters.

She is survived by her son, Brian Esters (David), her church family at the North Acre Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her loving black cat, Blackie.

A graveside service will be held under the direction of Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, Kentucky at 2:00 P.M. Central Time.