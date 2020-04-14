0 Shares

Ms. Nina Faye Moffitt, 58, of Glasgow, KY died on April 11, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Moffitt was the daughter of the late Sherman & Genevieve Hayes Moffitt. She was a member of Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church and employed with the US Postal Service.

Survivors include her siblings, Walter Moffitt (Barbara) of Louisville, KY, Douglas Moffitt (Angela) of Smyrna, TN, Marilyn Moffitt and Ruth Ann Moffitt both of Franklin, KY.

The family will have a private funeral and burial.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

