Ms. Pandora M. Chatman, 60, of Elizabethtown, KY died at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Chatman was a native of Bolivar, TN. She was U.S. Army veteran, attended Sign of the Dove Church and employee of Akebono in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include two daughters, Quyntisa Harris and Shawana Harris and one son, Leonard Harris, Jr. all of Long Beach, CA; four grandchildren Amiya, Ahmir, Arianna and Amarion and one sister, Wanda McDaniel of Kalamazoo, MI.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

