Mt. Vernon woman flees police, dies during pursuit after hitting house

MT. VERNON, Ky. – A Mt. Vernon woman died Sunday after she fled from police in a vehicle.

Kentucky State Police says a trooper was on routine patrol along US Highway 2 in the Conway community of Rockcastle County. The trooper activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop a pickup truck for a minor traffic offense.

The vehicle began to flee at a high rate of speed, a news release says. The driver was later identified as Courtney Duff, 26, of Mt. Vernon. Duff passed several vehicles during her evasion until she lost control of the truck. Police say it flipped several times and hit an occupied home.

Duff was ejected from the truck and was later pronounced dead at Berea Hospital. Two other passengers were ejected from the truck but were airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected contributing factors, according to KSP.

