MUHAMMAD ALI’S TRAINING CAMP

DEER LAKE, Pa. (AP) — The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Muhammad Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration.
The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday as a shrine to his life and career.
Ali bought the wooded property in 1972 and installed 18 buildings, including a gym, dining hall, mosque, visitors’ cabins and horse barn. It was there that Ali prepared for his epic bouts against George Foreman and Joe Frazier.
California real estate investor Mike Madden, son of retired broadcaster and NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, bought the camp shortly after Ali’s 2016 death. He spent hundreds of thousands to restore it. He says his aim was to save an important part of Ali’s legacy.

