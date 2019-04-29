WCLU

MULTI-AGENCY OPERATION LANDS TWO BG CITIZENS IN JAIL

The Warren County Drug Task Force, and South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force in a joint investigation with assistance from Bowling Green Police and Kentucky State Police have arrested:

Eric L. Honshell, age 32 and Tarah L. Hales, age 33, both of Bowling Green.

The arrest occurred at 4:30 PM, Friday as a result of an investigation involving Multi-County drug trafficking activities. Detectives were able to develop sufficient probably cause to obtain a search warrant and located 4 oz. of Crystal Meth, 2 oz. of marijuana, THC Vapes, digital scales, and $3,700 in cash during the search. The illegal drugs seized during the search resulted in the following charges against both Honshell and Hayes:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Methamphetamine, Class C Felony
Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8 oz., Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

