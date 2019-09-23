Multiple people, children injured in Barbourville crash

9 Shares

A Barbourville crash involving children left several people in the hospital.

Kentucky State Police responded to a residence in Knox County Sunday morning after they say 30-year-old Sarah Buttery was attempting to pull out of her driveway. Buttery and a passenger were hit by a minivan. 26-year-old Glenn Marion was driving the van that hit the driver side of Buttery’s vehicle.

Buttery and her front passenger were transported from the scene to Baptist Health in Corbin for non-life threatening injuries.

Marion had a front seat passenger along with two small kids in the back of the minivan. Marion and a four year old child were transported from the scene to the Knox County ARH Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The front passenger and a three year old were flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington for their injuries. The two flown out are listed in stable condition, according to police.

The use of seat belts, child restraints, drugs and alcohol is still under investigation.