Munfordville man dies in Barren County crash

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Munfordville man has died after a vehicle collision in Cave City Saturday evening along Mammoth Cave Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed Jacob K. Riggs, 27, was driving a 2005 Scion passenger car when his vehicle left the roadway. Riggs over-corrected when he reentered the roadway and entered the path of Ashley Vance, 28, of Canmer. Vance was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.

Vance’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Riggs’ vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and died as a result of the accident. Police say Vance and Byron Logsdon, 40, of Horse Cave, were transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for minor injuries. Logsdon was in Vance’s vehicle.

