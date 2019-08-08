Municipal pool to limit days of operation after this week

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – If you have waited all summer to get in the pool, you should reconsider your waiting. The Glasgow City Pool is set to close on weekdays after this week.

Pool manager Jason Ford says the pool will only remain open on the weekends through Labor Day. Ford says the pool is closed because its regulars are in school.

The pool is open today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Ford says he would encourage anyone to enjoy the pool before it’s officially closed.

Ford tells WCLU News the pool can be booked through the week for parties and other gatherings. He also says if people are interested, they can purchase a family pass for next season after Jan. 1.

For more information, you can contact the pool at (270) 651-9296.