MURDER! GLASGOW MAN DEAD FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT SHOOTING

48 year old David A. Pons, charged with murder in the death of 32 year old Christopher Walker.

Lots of questions to be answered in a murder investigation being conducted by the Barren County Sheriff’s department. Dead is 32 year old Christopher Walker of Glasgow. Deputies had been summoned just after 9pm to 1757 Park City/Glasgow Road after a resident of that address, David Pons had posted on facebook that he had killed someone and that he was suicidal. When deputies arrived they found two people inside a vehicle outside the residence. Melinda Pons, who was described as ‘passed out’ in the vehicle, while the deceased, Christopher Walker was located in the passenger seat. At the time, 48 year old David Pons was inside the home, but eventually came outside. In his report Deputy Alan Shirley states that the deceased had been living with David and Melinda Pons, and a juvenile on the scene stated the adults had been drinking earlier in the evening. Walker’s body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy. David Arthur Pons was lodged in the Barren County Jail on a charge of murder. Barren County Sheriffs officials are continuing to piece together what exactly happened.