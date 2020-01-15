Murky waters, murky closed session occupies first 2020 meeting of Glasgow City Council

8 Shares

Sheryl Peña, Glasgow code enforcement officer, listens as the Glasgow City Council deliberates several nuisance ordinances Jan. 13, 2020. Peña would presumably enforce the ordinances as code enforcement officer.

Photo by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Monday evening’s meeting of the Glasgow City Council proved to be another long gathering after the Council went into an executive session for more than an hour.

The deliberations in closed session were opposed by two council members. Councilman Patrick Gaunce argued the points he had to make could be discussed openly, but the Council voted to enter executive session after a 10-2 vote. Councilman Wendell Honeycutt voted alongside Gaunce in opposition to entering a closed session.

While it remains unclear as to what the Council has discussed, the first closed session Dec. 23 and last night’s have presumably dealt with a board member in city government.

“I feel like if we go into closed session, I’ll have something to bring up that’s got something to do with the potential board member,” Gaunce said. “I’m fully capable of doing it right here if you want to do it now.”

After deliberations, the Council extensively discussed an ordinance relating to pool care in the city. A portion of the ordinance focused on preventing a threat to public health by means of dirty pool water or water that draws mosquitos. Another portion specifically called for every pool site to maintain a four-foot fence around the pool to “prevent trespassing children from entering the pool area.”

Councilman Joe Trigg said area stores will begin selling above-ground pools soon, but the ordinance would require far greater requirements beside enough yard space and water. In fact, he said a lot of people would likely pay more to abide by the law than have the temporary pools commonly bought in the warmer months.

“Everyone grabs one for the summer,” Trigg said. “You say now that we’re going to ask them to put up a four-foot fence, which costs them more than the $100 when they just put it in their backyard.”

The Council voted 10-2 to remove subsection three of the ordinance. The subsection was written specifically with fencing enforcement in mind. Councilmen Freddie Norris and Marlin Witcher voted against removing the portion of the ordinance.

Following the pool talks, councilmembers heavily discussed code enforcement as it pertains to nuisances related to “weeds and grass.” Essentially, the Council discussed mowing schedules and keeping grass heights below eight inches.

While it was laughed about, Councilman Wendell Honeycutt asked a question of mockery. He said he has more than one type of grass in his yard that would inevitably grow different heights.

“Does that apply to my dandelions, my wild onions, or just my crab grass?” Honeycutt asked. “I’m serious, because they’ll all three be different heights.”

Honeycutt compared the specifications to a 2006 DreamWorks film, citing confusion regarding language in the ordinance dealing with or “ornamental” greenery.

“This is awfully similar to Over the Hedge. Have you all seen that movie?” Honeycutt said. “And as far as when a bush is an ornamental bush or a nuisance, who gets to decide that?”

Councilwoman Chasity Lowery said she felt the specifications in the ordinances would be difficult to enforce, especially pool cleanliness and grass heights.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong clarified that code enforcement would cite property owners when evident. Essentially, code enforcement does not patrol areas looking for grass heights above eight inches and murky pool water.

Several Glasgow City Council candidates were also in attendance at the meeting. Those candidates included Josh “Red” Fields, Brandi Honeycutt, Angela Briggs, MacLean Lessenberry and Chad Wiley.

In other business, the Council approved, on second reading, an ordinance establishing two-way traffic along Wayne Street between South Green Street and South Race Street in Glasgow.

For a complete look at the Glasgow City Council’s actions Monday, contact Glasgow City Hall and request the meeting minutes.

