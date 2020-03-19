0 Shares

Murl Thomas Medley, 75 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born December 4, 1944 in Waukesha, WI to the late William Wallace Medley and Clara Frances Tritz Medley. He married Karen Diane (Weyer) who precedes him in death on Aug 7, 1965. He retired from General Electric and was a farmer. He was a member in the Allen County Cattleman’s Association and of the Sussex Sled Bugs.

He is survived by one son William Michael Medley (Vanessa) of Bowling Green, KY, three daughters Kristine Judge (Joshua) of Cool Ridge, WV, Cindy Wisely (Alan) of Gloucester, VA, and Jennifer Hurd (Russ) of Bowling Green, KY, four grandchildren Andrea McGuire or Cool Ridge, WV, Christopher Wisely (Emmaleigh) of Chincoteague, VA, Alexander Oliver of Bowling Green, KY, and Jonathan Wisely of Gloucester, VA, one great-grandchild Avery McGuire of Coolridge, WV, one brother Timothy Horne of Merton, WI and one sister Linda Luczak (Glenn) of Ixonia, WI also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by his stepfather Stanley J. Horne and one brother Frank Horne.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 on the family farm in Allen County, KY.

Online condolences can be made at www.harwoodstrodefuneralhome. com

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and can be made at the funeral home.

