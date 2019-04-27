WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

MURRAY HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF PUTTING VIDEO RECORDER IN SCHOOL BATHROOM

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Teacher accused of putting video recorder in school bathroom

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky teacher accused of placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school has been arrested.
News outlets report the Murray Police Department said in a release that officers responded Thursday to Murray High School after staff reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse’s station. Police spokesman Sgt. Brant Shutt said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.
Police arrested 53-year-old Mark Boggess, who is a teacher at the school as well as the track and field coach. He is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and voyeurism.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Boggess has been suspended with pay.
Online jail records don’t indicate whether Boggess has an attorney.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.