Sun. Jan 12th, 2020

Murrel Thomas Pruitt

Murrel Thomas Pruitt, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday,
January 9th, at his home.

Murrel was born on July 29, 1955, a son of the late Runelle (Wilson) and
Robert Pruitt.

Murrel is survived by two daughters, Emily Dicken, of Red Boiling Springs,
TN; and

April Williams, (Willie Pedigo) of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 9
great grandchildren.

Murrel is also survived by three sisters, Wanda Peek (Jerry), of Edmonton,
KY; Lisa Pruitt, of Edmonton, KY; Rachel Pruitt, of Indiana; three
brothers, Don Pruitt, of Indiana; Robert Pruitt, of Indiana; Tommy Collins,
of Russellville, KY;

Other than his parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Jo
Dickerson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13th, at Yokley
Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Monday after 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at
Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Basil Wilson Cemetery.

