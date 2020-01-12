Murrel Thomas Pruitt, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday,
January 9th, at his home.
Murrel was born on July 29, 1955, a son of the late Runelle (Wilson) and
Robert Pruitt.
Murrel is survived by two daughters, Emily Dicken, of Red Boiling Springs,
TN; and
April Williams, (Willie Pedigo) of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 9
great grandchildren.
Murrel is also survived by three sisters, Wanda Peek (Jerry), of Edmonton,
KY; Lisa Pruitt, of Edmonton, KY; Rachel Pruitt, of Indiana; three
brothers, Don Pruitt, of Indiana; Robert Pruitt, of Indiana; Tommy Collins,
of Russellville, KY;
Other than his parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Jo
Dickerson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13th, at Yokley
Trible Funeral Home.
Visitation is Monday after 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at
Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Basil Wilson Cemetery.