Murrel Thomas Pruitt, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 9th, at his home. Murrel was born on July 29, 1955, a son of the late Runelle (Wilson) and Robert Pruitt. Murrel is survived by two daughters, Emily Dicken, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; and April Williams, (Willie Pedigo) of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Murrel is also survived by three sisters, Wanda Peek (Jerry), of Edmonton, KY; Lisa Pruitt, of Edmonton, KY; Rachel Pruitt, of Indiana; three brothers, Don Pruitt, of Indiana; Robert Pruitt, of Indiana; Tommy Collins, of Russellville, KY; Other than his parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Jo Dickerson. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13th, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Monday after 10:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Basil Wilson Cemetery.

