MWWML drive-thru opens earlier this week, closing Thursday

2 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library reopened its drive-thru earlier this week with limited services, and now they’re closing it again Thursday.

The library opened Monday with limited drive-thru services. Those services will stop after Thursday.

“We recognize how important the library’s services are to the people of Glasgow and Barren County,” a Wednesday news release said. “However, the safety of our patrons, our staff, and our community is our top priority.”

The library will continue to offer online services and help via email, Facebook chat and phone calls.

The book drop continues to be locked. Materials already checked out will not be due until the library reopens. That date is uncertain at this time. No late fees will be charged, an earlier news release said.

Library card applications can also be completed via phone at (270) 651-2824.

Related