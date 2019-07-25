Myrtle Joyce Shacklett was born on May 23, 1953. She departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Myrtle was the daughter of the late Daisy L. Allen and the late Robert C. Allen. Myrtle confessed Christ at an early age at the Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Rev. Bradley Lewis, Pastor.

She leaves to mourn her passing, one loving daughter, Angela Oates (Dontavis); one son, Tony Clark; two grandsons, Terrion Johnson and Dontavis Oates all of Glasgow, KY; eight sisters, Geraldine Sweatt, Gloria Kirk (David), Edna Allen (Paul), Rena Alexander, Teresa Rumph, Sherry Highsmith (Cynthia), Erica Allen and Keneisha Allen; four brothers, Clarence Allen (Carol), Walter Allen, Gary Allen and Jason Allen; a host of loving nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.