Myrtle Joyce Shacklett

She leaves to mourn her passing, one loving daughter, Angela Oates (Dontavis); one son, Tony Clark; two grandsons, Terrion Johnson and Dontavis Oates all of Glasgow, KY; eight sisters, Geraldine Sweatt, Gloria Kirk (David), Edna Allen (Paul), Rena Alexander, Teresa Rumph, Sherry Highsmith (Cynthia), Erica Allen and Keneisha Allen; four brothers, Clarence Allen (Carol), Walter Allen, Gary Allen and Jason Allen; a host of loving nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.
Please Leave a Reply