Nadine F. Hagan, 79, Glasgow, passed away at her residence. A native of Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Juanita Thacker Meyer. She was a homemaker and the widow of the late Edward Lee Hagan.

Survivors include two daughters: Rhonda Cooley and husband Kevin of Bald Knob, AR, and Sheila Chapman of Louisville, MS; three grandchildren: Camron Gregory of Bowling Green, Anthony Lucas of Tucson, AZ, and Shelby Ramsey of Higgason AR; one brother, Thurman Dale Thacker of Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son Edward Dale “Rusty” Hagan and one sister Linda Roy.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.