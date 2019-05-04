Logo


NADINE F HAGAN

on 04/05/2019 |
Nadine F. Hagan, 79, Glasgow, passed away at her residence.  A native of Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Juanita Thacker Meyer.  She was a homemaker and the widow of the late Edward Lee Hagan.

Survivors include two daughters: Rhonda Cooley and husband Kevin of Bald Knob, AR, and Sheila Chapman of Louisville, MS; three grandchildren: Camron Gregory of Bowling Green, Anthony Lucas of Tucson, AZ, and Shelby Ramsey of Higgason AR; one brother, Thurman Dale Thacker of Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren.  She was also preceded in death by one son Edward Dale “Rusty” Hagan and one sister Linda Roy.

No services are scheduled at this time.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

 

