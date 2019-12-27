Naked man assaults two in Warren County apartment on Christmas, stabbed in self-defense

7 Shares

A Warren County man was hospitalized on Christmas after he was stabbed several times.

Terrell Clark forced himself into an apartment at East Heights Apartment complex in Warren County. Clark was naked and assaulted the caller’s wife, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

The caller advised a naked, black man assaulted the caller and the caller’s wife. Clark was stabbed in self-defense, police said.

He was transported to Skyline Hospital in Nashville for treatment of his injuries. The woman Clark assaulted was also hospitalized for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related