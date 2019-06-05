WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

NAME OF TODDLER FATALLY BITTEN BY DOG IN KENTUCKY RELEASED

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a toddler who died after being bitten by a dog in Kentucky.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office in Louisville said Friday the child was 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling. He would have turned 3 in July.

The coroner’s office said the boy died of blunt force injuries shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at a Louisville hospital.

Louisville police said officers responded to a home about an hour earlier and the boy was given CPR and taken to the hospital.

The investigation was continuing. Police said Louisville Metro Animal Services would quarantine the dog for 10 days under its policy.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.