NAME OF TODDLER FATALLY BITTEN BY DOG IN KENTUCKY RELEASED

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a toddler who died after being bitten by a dog in Kentucky.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office in Louisville said Friday the child was 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling. He would have turned 3 in July.

The coroner’s office said the boy died of blunt force injuries shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at a Louisville hospital.

Louisville police said officers responded to a home about an hour earlier and the boy was given CPR and taken to the hospital.

The investigation was continuing. Police said Louisville Metro Animal Services would quarantine the dog for 10 days under its policy.