Nancy Alice Vincent Lewis, 86, of Bee Spring passed away at 10:30 AM Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a cook, a homemaker and a member of Vincent Church. She was the daughter of the late John Melvin Woodcock and Addie Saling Woodcock and the wife of the late Lloyd Wells. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Patsy Vincent and Frances Vincent; and a son, Keith Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral home with burial to follow in Key Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday, 9 AM-8 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday.

Surviving are her husband, Brownie Lewis; two sons, Mendell Vincent (Carolyn) of Shepherdsville and Johnnie Vincent (Angie) of Louisville; a daughter, Lori Vincent of Bee Spring; nine grandchildren, Katina Padgett (Bart), Chris Vincent, Alicia Jean Vincent, Justin Vincent, Sarah Moyer (Wesley), Kenecia Sullivan, Josh Vincent, Matthew Vincent and Christina Lewis; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.