NANCY CAROL SMITH

Nancy Carol Smith, age 76, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life at her residence with her family by her side on  Thursday, May 23, 2019.  The Edmonson County native was born September 13, 1942  to the late  Geneva Young and was raised by the late Elza and Etta Cooke.

She was married to Wendell Jerry Smith, who survives. 

Nancy was a registered nurse at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN and was a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory—  two sons, Jamie Higgs of Leitchfield and Joe Higgs of Bowling Green; two daughters, Tammy Coward and Tracy Wells (Richard) both of Bowling Green; two step sons, Wendell Smith (Lynn) Kansas City, MO and Steve Smith (Erin) of Chattanooga, TN; one step daughter, Sally Roberts (Tony) of Olfallon, MO; four grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and one great grandchild 

Interment will be in  Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to:  American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. #4, Bowling Green, KY 42101. 

 

VISITATION

12 Noon – 8 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM– 1PM, Sunday, May 26, 2019

Beaver Dam United Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM,  Sunday, May  26, 2019

Beaver Dam United Baptist Church

