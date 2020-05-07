0 Shares

Nancy Elizabeth Wiles, loving wife of David A. Wiles of Bowling Green and formerly of Shady Grove, Kentucky, passed away on May 6th, 2020. Nancy and David were blessed with three sons, Doug (Amy), Kevin (Joanna), and Todd (Dawn) of Bowling Green as well as eight loving grandchildren and one great grandchild . Nancy was a nurse and nurse educator at Eastern Kentucky University and Somerset Community College. She was a member of Bays Fork Baptist Church and a life-long Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Chandis Nickell, and survived by two sisters, Lillian Walker of Louisville and Maurine Critoph of Lexington in addition to David and their children, and grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service with burial at Bays Fork Baptist Cemetery with arrangements by Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

