Nancy Strode Oliphant, 76, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully at Signature Health Care on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1943 to the late Roy McGuire and Emma Green Forbis. Nancy was a former bookkeeper for Wagner Eye Care, Lessenberrys, Lawson Implement, and Gillie Hyde. Mrs. Oliphant was a member of Union #1 Missionary Baptist and attended Coral Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Oliphant, 2 daughters, Sandra Strode Ford Mather (Robert), Vera Gaye Strode Basil (Richard); 4 grandchildren, Anthony Ford, Kezia Thompson, Leah Thompson Jackson (Dalton), Rebekah Jon Hall (Joseph); 1 great-great grandchild, Dwain Lee Jackson; 1 nephew, Wayne McGuire (Esther), 2 nieces, Patricia Lowe (Ricky), Vickie Emerson (James); 2 close cousins, Betty Ann Pitcock and Alma Akin; 1 stepson, Lee Oliphant, and 1 stepdaughter, Kay Oliphant and family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Emmitt Strode; 2 brothers, Charles McGuire, James McGuire; and 1 son-in-law, Barry Ford.

The funeral celebration will be Wednesday, May 20th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery. Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 2pm on Wednesday to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter Kaden Tower 6100 Dutchmans LN STE 401 Louisville, KY 40205-3284.

A F Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Oliphant. You can share your condolences with the family at crowfuneralhome.com.

