Nancy Sue (Gordon) Daniels, 60, of Alger, OH, formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Sunday, September 8th, at her home. Nancy was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on November 15, 1958, a daughter of Shirley (Poole) Gordon and Junior Gordon, who survive, of Tompkinsville, KY. She was a member of TLC Ministries. On December 14, 2002, she married Mike Daniels, who survives, of Alger, OH.

Other than her husband and parents, she is survived by two step daughters, Emily Pearl Daniels, of Colorado and Lydia Daniels, of Ohio and one step grandchild, Alyana Marie Meeks. Nancy is also survived by three sisters, Rita Bryant, Teresa Wilson, and Tammy Oakley, and a brother, David Gordon, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Friday, September 13th, at 1:00 P.M.

Visitation is Thursday, 2:00-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Friday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. Burial is in Wilson Basil Cemetery.