Nancy Thomas Murphy 86 of Burkesville,KY died Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Ky.

She is survived by her children, Truman Michael Murphy, Deborah Murphy- Irby and Cliff Murphy all of Burkesville and Daryl Gene Murphy of Glasgow. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also surviving.

Funeral services for Nancy Thomas Murphy will be held at 1PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Norris New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2PM Wednesday.