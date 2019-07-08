0 Shares

Nanette Stout Vance, 70, of Bowling Green passed away Monday July 8, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Bob & Hazel Stout. Nanette was born in Glasgow, KY on July 1, 1949.

She enjoyed oil painting, interior design, architecture and traveling. Nanette was a former purchasing agent for Fruit of the Loom and was a retired transportation worker for the Warren County School System. She was a member of the Richpond Church of Christ.

Nanette is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jimmy Vance, son, Tony Vance, daughter, Robin Hester (Steve), a brother, Robert Stout, three grandchildren, Jacob Vance, Jonah Vance and Olivia Hester, brother in law, Donnie Vance (Beverly), sister in law, Brenda Goode (Bobby), many special relatives and special friends.

Visitation at J. C Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Leukemia Foundation.