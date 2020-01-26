0 Shares

Naomi Laverne Byrd, age 73, of Knob Lick died Thursday January 23, 2020 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late James Auston and Minnie Mae Dickson Moss. Mrs. Byrd was a homemaker and charter member of the Penick’s Chapel Baptist Church. She was saved at a young age at the Society Hill Baptist Church.

Laverne is survived by her husband Cordell Byrd of Knob Lick, two children Naomi (Todd) Warf of Glasgow, Nathan (Rebekah) Byrd of Edmonton, two brothers James and David Moss of Edmonton, one sister Cathy Compton of Edmonton, six grandchildren Dawson Byrd, George Byrd, Jacob Byrd, Dallas Blanchard, Brett Warf, Cole (Molly) Warf, two great grandchildren Katie Beth Warf and Lacey Mae Warf.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister Donna Sue Moss and brother in law Jerry Buck Compton.

Funeral services will 2:00 PM Monday at the Penick’s Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.

