NEAL BOWERS

Neal Bowers, age 73, of Upton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.  He was a native of Arizona and a military veteran of the Vietnam War.  He was a life-long construction worker.  He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Bowers; his parents, Ben and Velda Bowers; a grandson, Charles “Chase” Crispin IV; two sisters, Gloria Peterson and Oveda Meier; and two brothers, Pete Bowers and Sonny Bowers.

He is survived by three children, Pamela Crispin (Chuck) of Farmington, NM, Cheryl Samuels (Daniel) of Bardstown and Erin Gomez (Chris Engle) of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Jessica Coomes (Justin), Rynn Bowers (Amanda), Kyle Cline (Jessica), Alyssa Hornback (Jeffrey Craddock) and Seth Bowers; four great-grandchildren, Payton & Erica Coomes, Jacob Hornback and Jaden Crispin; two sisters, LaKay Jay  Patrice Denkers; and one brother, Wayne Bowers; brother-in-law, James Foster, Jr. & sister-in-law, Ann Hodge..

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, June 22, at Winn Funeral Home with private family burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, with military honors.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, the 21st, from 5-8 p.m. (CT), and on Saturday from 8 a.m. (CT) until time of service.

