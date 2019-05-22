Nearly 18 percent of Barren County voters turn out for election, Birdwell explains excitement

0 Shares

The cumulative report, provided by the Barren County Clerk's Office, was sent to Frankfort yesterday around 9 p.m..

The cumulative report, provided by the Barren County Clerk’s Office, was sent to Frankfort yesterday around 9 p.m.. According to the office of Helena Chase Birdwell, 17.85% of registered Barren County voters went to the polls yesterday. In a post-election interview, Birdwell shared her excitement.

Birdwell says her first election as Barren County Clerk went well, considering her staff’s commitment to their job.

17.85% is significantly more than the 12.5% overall state turnout Sec. of State Alison Lundergran Grimes reported in pre-election predictions.

On the GOP side of the polls yesterday in Barren County, Incumbent Matt Bevin had a higher percentage of voters at the state level with 52%, compared with 50.53% of the votes in Barren County.

As for Sec. of State, Michael Adams took the GOP nomination with 42.48% in Barren County, compared with the state percentage of 41%. Attorney General GOP candidate Daniel Cameron took the nomination with 55.11% of the votes state wide and in Barren County.

Commissioner of Agriculture GOP candidate Ryan Quarles won over Bill Polyniak with 89.32% of the votes in Barren County. State-wide, Quarles defeated Polyniak with 82% of the total votes.

On the democratic ticket, Andy Beshear took the majority of the votes in Barren County with 40.66% from all 26 precincts. State-wide, Beshear had 38% of the votes.

Heather French Henry has taken the secretary of state democratic nomination with 65.43% of the votes in Barren County, compared to the state-wide win of 71%.

Auditor of Public Accounts candidate Sheri Donahue won the nomination with 39.60% of the votes, while she won state-widen with 47% of the votes.

And, state treasurer candidate Michael Bowman took the win with 69.86% of the county’s votes. At the state level, Bowman defeated Josh Mers with 66% of the votes.

In the long anticipated race for Agriculture Commissioner, Barren County’s Joe Trigg exceeded Robert Conway at the polls in Barren County with 74.88% of the total votes. Barren County heavily voted for Trigg, but it wasn’t enough as Conway took the state-wide majority with 60% of the votes, defeating Trigg.