WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Nearly 18 percent of Barren County voters turn out for election, Birdwell explains excitement

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

And, we say a very good morning from the newsroom of WCLU. I’m Brennan Crain reporting.

The cumulative report, provided by the Barren County Clerk’s Office, was sent to Frankfort yesterday around 9 p.m.. According to the office of Helena Chase Birdwell, 17.85% of registered Barren County voters went to the polls yesterday. In a post-election interview, Birdwell shared her excitement.

      052219Birdwellonelectionturnout

Birdwell says her first election as Barren County Clerk went well, considering her staff’s commitment to their job.

      052219Birdwellonstaff

17.85% is significantly more than the 12.5% overall state turnout Sec. of State Alison Lundergran Grimes reported in pre-election predictions.

On the GOP side of the polls yesterday in Barren County, Incumbent Matt Bevin had a higher percentage of voters at the state level with 52%, compared with 50.53% of the votes in Barren County.

As for Sec. of State, Michael Adams took the GOP nomination with 42.48% in Barren County, compared with the state percentage of 41%. Attorney General GOP candidate Daniel Cameron took the nomination with 55.11% of the votes state wide and in Barren County.

Commissioner of Agriculture GOP candidate Ryan Quarles won over Bill Polyniak with 89.32% of the votes in Barren County. State-wide, Quarles defeated Polyniak with 82% of the total votes.

On the democratic ticket, Andy Beshear took the majority of the votes in Barren County with 40.66% from all 26 precincts. State-wide, Beshear had 38% of the votes.

Heather French Henry has taken the secretary of state democratic nomination with 65.43% of the votes in Barren County, compared to the state-wide win of 71%.

Auditor of Public Accounts candidate Sheri Donahue won the nomination with 39.60% of the votes, while she won state-widen with 47% of the votes.

And, state treasurer candidate Michael Bowman took the win with 69.86% of the county’s votes. At the state level, Bowman defeated Josh Mers with 66% of the votes.

In the long anticipated race for Agriculture Commissioner, Barren County’s Joe Trigg exceeded Robert Conway at the polls in Barren County with 74.88% of the total votes. Barren County heavily voted for Trigg, but it wasn’t enough as Conway took the state-wide majority with 60% of the votes, defeating Trigg.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.