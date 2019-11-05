0 Shares

Nedie Martin, 82, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Green County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Grady Dobson and Lillian Milby Dobson. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church, and was saved in 1962.

Survivors include her husband, William A. “Bill” Martin of Glasgow; daughter, Vicki Jo Foster (Philip) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews to include a special niece Betty McKinney of Greensburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Quincey, Charles and Rudolph Dobson; one sister, Florence McKinney.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, November 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial (family only) in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

