Nelda Earlene Albany, 88, Glasgow, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Earl Cox and Lucille Pedigo Cox. She was a homemaker; she had worked several years in concessions at the local ball parks; and she had worked at St. Charles Kitchen for a number of years.

Survivors include two sons: Al Albany and Eric Albany and his wife Terri, all of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Kim Sanderson and husband Scotty, Willie Albany, Austin Albany and wife Meghan, Casey Midkiff and husband Tim, and Eliza Coulter and husband James; two great-grandchildren: Brynn Morgan Albany and Erin Elizabeth Midkiff; one brother, Philip Cox; one aunt, Betty Jane Minnix; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward N. Albany; one daughter, Annette Delk; and one brother, Allen G. “A.G.” Cox.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.